Thomas C. Elliott Purchases 12,019 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Stock

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) EVP Thomas C. Elliott acquired 12,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $163,458.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XAN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

