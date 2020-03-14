Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $253.22 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.