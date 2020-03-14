Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

NYSE:TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.22 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.