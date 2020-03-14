The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.
About The India Fund
