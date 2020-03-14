The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Get The India Fund alerts:

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.