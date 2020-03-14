The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Buys 1,286 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENSG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.