Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

TXN stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

