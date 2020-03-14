Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.09.

TSE:TEV opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.28. The stock has a market cap of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

