Tervita (TSE:TEV) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEV. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.09.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.