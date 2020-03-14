Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi Acquires 19,220 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

THC stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

