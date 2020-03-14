Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi Acquires 19,220 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
THC stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
