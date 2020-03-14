Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) Insider Sells £8,875,000 in Stock

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) insider Charles Wigoder sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £8,875,000 ($11,674,559.33).

Shares of Telecom plus stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,450.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.80. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.94. Telecom plus PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,092 ($14.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

