Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.42% of Teekay worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

