TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,352 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 179,864 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.48. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

