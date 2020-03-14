TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

