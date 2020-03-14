TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,665 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

