TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,971. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.77. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.