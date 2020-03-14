TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,434 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,260.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.14 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

