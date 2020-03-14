TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

