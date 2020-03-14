TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 161,955 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,332,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,050,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 270,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.