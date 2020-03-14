TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,911 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pra Group worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pra Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pra Group stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

