TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

