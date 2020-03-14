TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,674 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 400,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

