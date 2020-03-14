TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

