TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,692,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,033 shares of company stock worth $463,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

