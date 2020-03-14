TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Radius Health worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Radius Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.65. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. Analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.