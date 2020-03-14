TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Just Energy Group worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

JE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

JE opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Just Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.42.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

