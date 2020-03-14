TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,101 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,410.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

