TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

