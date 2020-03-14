TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,186 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 189.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $359,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

