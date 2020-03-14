TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

