TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,662 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $49.66 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

