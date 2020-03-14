TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,400 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

