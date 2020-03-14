TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of AZZ worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,552,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

