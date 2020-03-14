TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.