TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.