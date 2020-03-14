TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

