TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

