TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

