TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

