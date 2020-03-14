TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.