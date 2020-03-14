TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AerCap by 30.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AerCap by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AerCap by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.72. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

