TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 15.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.