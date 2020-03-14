TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 1,249,700 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $17.46 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

