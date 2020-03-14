TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,198,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,246,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.