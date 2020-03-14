TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $35.40 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

