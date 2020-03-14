TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

