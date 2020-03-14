TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 468.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

