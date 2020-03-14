TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Principia Biopharma worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $51.75 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.