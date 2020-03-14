TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,322 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,265 shares of company stock worth $382,164.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $77.63 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.