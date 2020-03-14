TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $126.22 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,615 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

