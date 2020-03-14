TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

